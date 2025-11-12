Bell Completes Investment in Blink49

Blink49 Studios has closed Bell Media’s strategic investment in the company. The deal, which involves Bell Media alongside Fifth Season, enhances Blink49 Studios’ ability to expand its slate of projects across Canada and international markets.

“We’re thrilled to officially close this deal and launch the next chapter of our collaboration with Bell Media,” said John Morayniss, CEO, Blink49 Studios. “This partnership brings not only financial resources but also shared vision and strategic alignment, allowing us to grow our slate and reach new audiences at home and abroad.”

“Our collaboration with Blink49 will help Bell Media further our content and distribution goals and help us to deliver meaningful storytelling with domestic and global impact,” said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. “We look forward to working with John and the excellent Blink49 team.”

Bell’s investment was made through Bell Ventures, which supports Canadian entrepreneurship and innovation.