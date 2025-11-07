Jaggi Opens L.A. Office, Appoints Zuccarelli as President

Australian prodco Jaggi Entertainment has opened a U.S. office in Los Angeles, California. The expansion will be spearheaded by industry veteran Marielle Zuccarelli, who joins the company as president of International Sales.

Jaggi Entertainment’s recent successes include the Netflix Original Love Is in the Air, Hallmark’s When Love Springs, Paramount+’s Mistletoe Ranch, and the Netflix original series Dive Club.

With the establishment of its U.S. base, Jaggi is now positioned as a fully integrated studio, offering partners a seamless pathway from development to worldwide distribution.

Upcoming releases include the survival thriller Killer Whale, starring Virginia Gardner (Fall) and Mel Jarnson (Street Fighter); the romantic comedy You, Always, starring Adrian Grenier (Devil Wears Prada, Entourage); A Melbourne Match, starring Mallory Jansen, for Hallmark; and Chef’s Kiss, starring Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, for ROKU.

This expansion has been made possible with the support of Screen Queensland’s Enterprise Program.