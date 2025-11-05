Canada’s Budget Boosts Funding to Creative Industries

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a budget that included a significant investment in new spending for film and television: $127.5M for the Canada Media Fund, $150M for Telefilm Canada, and $26.1M for the National Film Board, over three years, in addition to a $150 million funding increase for CBC/Radio-Canada.

The budget additionally refocuses the Canada Periodical Fund to incentivize the creation of original Canadian editorial content only, no longer funding paid subscriptions and single-copy sales, with a goal to prioritize production of quality Canadian editorial and journalistic content, regardless of platform.

“Funding arts and culture is a nation-building project. Investing in the cultural industries shapes who we are as a country and our place on the world stage, while also boosting economic growth, creating jobs across the country, and bringing us together as Canadians,” said Valerie Creighton, president and CEO of the Cana Media Fund. “In times of uncertainty and division, our stories are where we find connection and empathy. They are the lifeblood of any nation-building effort. Without our stories, the promise of both economic and social returns for Canadians cannot be fulfilled. You can’t have one without the other.”