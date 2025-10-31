Tims&B’s Drama Series Land in 90 Countries

Istanbul-based Tims&B Productions continues its creative momentum. Under the leadership of Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, the company boasts a portfolio of over 1,400 hours of drama content distributed in more than 90 countries.

At this year’s MIPCOM Cannes, Tims&B Productions’ most recent series, Eshref Rüya, was sold by Inter Medya to 40 territories, with 12 more deals underway.

The series’ leading stars, Çağatay Ulusoy and Demet Özdemir (pictured), were in attendance, drawing crowds with an exclusive photoshoot and making a dramatic arrival at the Palais des Festivals in a vintage Cadillac — a replica of the vehicle from the series.

Eshref Rüya joins a slate of successful TIMS&B titles, such as Valley of Hearts, which has now been sold in over 60 countries. Its Greek adaptation, Na M’Agapas (Love Me), premiered on October 6 on Alpha TV and has ranked first in its time slot on its October 24 broadcast. In the meantime, the Portuguese adaptation of Gülperi, titled “Vitória”, has become the most-watched series in Portugal since its September premiere on SIC.

Tims&B is currently in active development of four new dramas for free/linear TV and three digital series for streaming platforms, including the second season of Old Money, which is currently ranking second among all non-English global series on Netflix in its second week on air.

“Our goal has never been to chase trends but creating stories that sustain value for years. Each project we make carries something deeply human at its core and that’s what continues to connect people, wherever they watch from“ said Timur Savcı, president of Tims&B Productions. “Turkish drama carries a unique rhythm of its own; it’s emotional, bold, and authentic. And at Tims&B Productions, we see it as our responsibility to keep that voice evolving while also finding new ways to speak to today’s audiences.” added Burak Sağyaşar, co-owner and CEO of the company.