The Cartoon Coalition to Debut at AFM

A group of worldwide animation experts with collective animation credits have formed The Cartoon Coalition, a private venture dedicated to combining the world’s best artistry with the newest technology to make animated movies, TV and theme park rides.

Producer Larry Kasanoff (Mortal Kombat), whose Threshold Animation Studio has made movies, TV or theme park rides based on brands including Spiderman, Avengers, Justice League and Star Wars, is CEO.

Kiran Joshi, CEO and founder of Nepal-based Incessant Rain, and former Disney supervisor (credits include Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), is chief animation officer, and via his company, will oversee all the productions.

Animation writer Sean Catherine Derek, is chief creative officer. Her credits include Batman, Spiderman, Pacman, Kong King of the Apes, Tarzan and Jane, plus multiple Mortal Kombat productions.

Music and film impresario Jimmy Ienner (Dirty Dancing, Pink Floyd The Wall), serves as vice chairman.

Joel Sloss, coming from more than thirty years’ experience in enterprise and media infrastructure at Microsoft Corp and Walt Disney Studios, is chief technology officer, charged with integrating AI and other forms of emerging technologies into animation processes.

Michael Lloyd (pictured), with well over 110 gold and platinum records, over 225 motion pictures, TV movies, TV specials and series (including Dirty Dancing), is chief musical officer.

Priyanjali Bagaria, associate producer of Threshold movies, will coordinate the coalition’s operations in India, Asia and the Middle East.

The Coalition will debut at the upcoming American Film Market with three original feature film scripts: World’s Top Monster, Level Up, And Krazed For Karoake.

Photo courtesy of The Cartoon Coalition