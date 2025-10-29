Up the Ladder: Secuoya, Beam Digital

• Secuoya Studios has appointed Alfredo Bermúdez de Castro Berbel as chief operating officer. In his new role, he will oversee the efficiency and cohesion of all divisions, optimizing global project management and strengthening a culture of operational excellence.

Prior to joining Secuoya, Bermúdez de Castro served as Business Affairs executive at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, specializing in the negotiation of Amazon Original productions, strategic content acquisition deals, and cross-functional coordination.

• James Dolan, a YouTube and social video specialist who has held senior positions at ITV Studios and Little Dot, has launched his new venture, Beam Digital, to focus on two main areas of activity: advising organizations, rights owners and content creators on their own digital strategies, and working with selected IP and brands to build out their digital worlds, with a particular focus on YouTube.

Dolan held the role of Digital Channels director in the commercial arm of ITV Studios, and has also worked as a consultant on projects such as All3Media International’s adaptations of The Traitors.