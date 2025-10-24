All3Media Secures Multiple Sales for “The Assassin”

All3Media International’s “The Assassin,” a thriller series from Two Brothers Pictures, has been acquired by multiple partners, including AMC, HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, BBC Studios and NBCUniversal, who join co-production partner ZDF (Germany) and Stan (Australia).

Set against the idyllic backdrop of a remote Greek island, the series follows retired assassin Julie (Keeley Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Freddie Highmore) as they are forced to work together in a fight for survival. Amid questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s dangerous past catching up with her, the pair are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.

The six part series premiered on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland earlier this year. In North America, AMC+ will premiere the series in the U.S. on November 20, while Canada’s Bell Media has licensed The Assassin for both SVoD platform Crave and CTV Drama Channel. Additionally, NBCUniversal LatAm has acquired pan territory rights for streaming platform Universal+.

Across EMEA, the six-part series has been licensed to DR (Denmark), SVT (Sweden) and VRT (Flemish Belgium), NPO (The Netherlands), HBO Max (France), Mediaset (Spain and Italy), COSMOTE (Greece), HOT (Israel), Freedom Media (Kazakhstan), and Evision (Middle East).

The Assassin will be available in New Zealand on Three and ThreeNow. Further deals in the APAC region have seen BBC Studios license the series in a pan territory deal covering Asia and India for BBC First and BBC Player. The six-part series has also been licensed by WOWOW in Japan and Sohu in China .

David Swetman, SVP Content and Commercial Strategy at All3Media International, commented, “Two Brothers Pictures’ has once again delivered a standout globetrotting action series in The Assassin that is as funny as it is thrilling. With this stand out lineup of premium partners on board, it’s evident Two Brothers’ trademark heart and humour, beloved in series like The Tourist, has once again connected with buyers all over the world. Featuring exceptional performances from Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, portraying a mother and son on the run, the series is a bullseye for those looking to land high octane action, stunning locations and sparkling chemistry from a stellar cast to their slate.”