Blink49, Piller/Segan Ink Joint Venture

Piller/Segan and Blink49 Studios have entered into a multi-year joint venture agreement for the development and production of a slate of scripted and unscripted content. The two companies are currently producing season 3 of Wild Cards (CBC/The CW), which has also been ordered for season 4.

The joint venture will take an open-door approach to building long-term IP and franchises across genres. Building on the strength of its existing creative team, Piller/Segan will expand its development capacity with the addition of an executive dedicated to sourcing and shepherding projects under the joint venture, working closely with Blink49 Studios leadership.

“This joint venture is a natural evolution of the trust and creative synergy we’ve built over many years,” said Blink49 Studios CEO John Morayniss (pictured). “With our combined financial commitment and infrastructure, Blink49 Studios and Piller/Segan are well-positioned to deliver globally resonant storytelling and provide creators with the resources they need to succeed.”

We’re thrilled to formalize this next chapter with John and the incredible team at Blink49 Studios,” added Lloyd Segan. “This venture gives us the reach and flexibility to champion a wide range of projects — from supporting established voices to cultivating fresh talent. Together, we’re building a dynamic environment where creators can take risks and bring ambitious ideas to life.”