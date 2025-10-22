“Valley of Hearts” Recognized as Best Non-Spanish Telenovela

Turkish drama series “Valley of Hearts,” produced by TIMS&B Productions and internationally distributed by Inter Medya, is set to receive two Produ Awards on November 11.

The series was named “Best Contemporary Non–Spanish-Language Telenovela,” while actor Aras Aydın received the award for “Best Actor in a Contemporary Non–Spanish-Language Telenovela” for his performance in the series. Earlier this year, Aydın was honored at the Kineo Awards, held during the Venice Film Festival.

Shot in Cappadocia, Valley of Hearts has so far been licensed to over 60 countries.

The official award ceremony will take place online on November 11, 205.