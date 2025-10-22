NEM Awards Jury Unveiled

NEM Zagreb has unveiled the jury members for its upcoming NEM Awards.

Now in their fifth edition, the Awards celebrate excellence in television projects in two categories: Best Finished TV Series in the CEE and Best Pre-Development TV Series In Europe.

Submissions are currently open until November 11, 2025.

Jury members include: Emmanuel Eckert, independent producer; Krisztina Gallo, 318 Productions; Nataša Buljan, United Media; Lenka Szántó, TV Nova/Oneplay; Alexandra Gabrižová, MIDPOINT Institute; Filip Bobinski, Dramedy Productions; Marie Roussin, writer/ producer/showrunner; Blanca Escoda Agusti, Decoding Stories; Neus Rodriguez, script consultant; Danna Stern, global content executive; Carlo Dusi, Turning Point Pictures; Maria Kivinen, Norse Key Studios; Erik Pack, Boat Rocker Studios; Kelly Alchanati, ERT; Todor Ignatov, Bulgarian National Television; and Caroline Levy, Playground Entertainment.

Carlo Dusi, founder and managing director at Turning Point Pictures, said about the Awards: “As a great believer in international co-productions and the wealth of talent working across Europe, I have kept a keen eye on the NEM Awards for the past four years as an essential barometer of the creatives and stories we should all be tracking across Central and Eastern Europe. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join this year’s jury and dive into the selection of projects selected for the Awards, and can’t wait to be wowed by the talent on show.”

NEM Zagreb is set to take place on December 8-9, 2025, at the Esplanade Zagreb hotel in the Croatian capital city.