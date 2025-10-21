AFM, Cannes Film Mart Partner on AI Hub

The American Film Market® and the Marché du Film are collaborating on the Innovation Hub and AI-focused programming at AFM 2025.

The Innovation Hub will spotlight technology tools that support the development, financing, and production of content. Designed as both an exhibition and ideas forum, it will showcase companies from across tech, media, and entertainment.

As part of the collaboration, featured AI sessions that will be presented include: “Visualizing the Future of Commercial Content: What AI Means for the Industry” featuring Adobe’s Darren Frankel, Aspen IP Consulting’s Scott Martin, and Revelations Entertainment’s Lori McCreary.

The second session “AI in Action: The Platforms Transforming Filmmaking – From Creation to Distribution” will feature Fallbrook’s Will French, Othelia Technologies’ Scott Greenberg, and Asteria’s Bryn Mooser.

AFM is set to return for its 46th edition to Los Angeles, November 11–16, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza. More than 260 exhibitors and participants from more than 70 countries, with distributors and buyers from 58 territories are already confirmed for AFM25.