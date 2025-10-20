Nippon TV to Host TIFFCOM Seminar

Nippon TV will present its latest global strategy during a seminar at TIFFCOM (Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market, set to take place October 29-31 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center) entitled “Gear Up, Go Global: Nippon TV Global Business Strategy.” During the seminar, Nippon TV will present specific initiatives of its global business strategy, covering a wide range of topics, including content production for the global market and the development of new AI technologies.

The seminar will be held in Japanese with simultaneous English translations on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Participants will include Keiichi Sawa, Board Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer, Nippon Television Network Corporation; Masanori Kobayashi, Divisional President, Global Strategy Headquarters; Ken Akiyama, head of Gyokuro Studio, Global Strategy Headquarters; and Takayuki Shinoda, Global Strategy Headquarters, Creative Technology Lab Engineering & Technology.