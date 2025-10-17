Globoplay, Gaumont to Co-Produce “D-Lux”

Brazil’s Globoplay and Paris-based Gaumont are co-producing D-Lux, a series inspired by the trajectory of the multi-brand fashion store Daslu, which brought international fashion sophistication to Brazil in the 1990s.

The series is written by Giuliano Cedroni, Elena Soarez, Mariana Trench Bastos, and Pedro Perazzo. Produced by Conspiração and developed by Ventre Studios, D-Lux is loosely based on the real-life story of businesswoman Eliana Tranchesi and the transformation of Daslu into a symbol of luxury in the Brazilian fashion market.

Daslu began as a small boutique in São Paulo and grew into a destination for international luxury brands in the country, until it became embroiled in a major tax evasion scandal that drew significant media attention at the time.