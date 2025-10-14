Radial Acquires Gothic Thriller ‘Hemlock Grove’

Radial Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to Gaumont’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “Hemlock Grove.” The deal provides Radial Entertainment the exclusive rights to distribute all three seasons of the series on AVoD, SVoD, TVoD, FAST, digital linear streaming, and broadcast, among other formats in North America.

Produced by Gaumont Television USA, Hemlock Grove explores the eerie secrets of a small Pennsylvania town, where the darkest evils lurk just beneath the surface. Based on Brian McGreevy’s best-selling debut novel of the same name, the series premiered on Netflix in 2013.

Jordan Fields, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Radial Entertainment, said, “Hemlock Grove was a boldly creative and ambitious gift to lovers of dark, long-form storytelling. We’re eager to bring it all back for fans old and new, who will have ample opportunity to watch it across our many distribution channels.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Radial on the distribution of one of our most popular series. With their rapidly expanding audience reach, this collaboration allows us to bring these shows to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers,” said Nicolas Atlan, president, Gaumont USA.