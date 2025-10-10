Royal Television Society Opens Entries For 2026 Awards

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has opened entries for the RTS Program Awards 2026. Presented in partnership with Cast & Crew, the awards ceremony will take place on March 24, 2026, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

Across the 29 competitive categories, the Awards recognize stand-out programs and performances across all genres in U.K. television. In particular, the juries look to identify and celebrate content which is high quality, offers originality, impacts audiences, contributes to the development of new genres, and showcases technical and production excellence. The closing date for entries is December 5, 2025, and nominations will be announced in early March.

This year the number of nominations for all scripted categories has increased to four. This includes: Drama Series; Limited Series and Single Drama; Writer (Drama); Scripted Comedy; Comedy Drama; Writer (Comedy); Leading Actor Female; Leading Actor Male; Supporting Actor Female; Supporting Actor Male; Comedy Performance Female; Comedy Performance Male and the Breakthrough Award.

The Entertainment category has expanded to include a greater variety of programs. In the newly coined Entertainment and Reality category, competitive reality shows, quiz shows and game shows are eligible for submission.

Entries are now accepted via the RTS website, and all programs and performances should have been aired, whether by broadcast or online streaming, between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The awards are for original U.K. productions and, where appropriate, international co-productions.