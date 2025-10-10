Dedalus Alliance Launches at MIA

Dedalus, an alliance of Italian producers — founded by Carlo Cresto Dina, Nicola De Angelis, Nicola Giuliano, Marina Marzotto, Annamaria Morelli, Olivia Musini, Viola Prestieri, Rosario Rinaldo, Matteo Rovere, Riccardo Russo, Giuseppe Saccà, Nicola Serra and Riccardo Tozzi – has launched during MIA.

Dedalus aims to reaffirm the central role of the original producer in shaping and steering a project from concept to completion. The initiative is open to individual professionals rather than companies, reflecting its mission to represent and advocate for producers as professional figures.

To advance this goal and promote a fair recognition of the producer’s contribution, Dedalus plans to: design, promote and organize initiatives to highlight production activity in Italy and abroad, including educational programs and training courses for schools, universities and other specialist organizations; foster continuous training and professional development for its members; take an active part in major industry events to encourage dialogue with key players and help build a broader understanding of the producer’s role in today’s audiovisual landscape.

The Alliance held a dedicated panel on the new initiative during MIA, the Rome-based audiovisual market that closes its doors today. Introduced by Marina Marzotto, producer and president of Dedalus, the panel featured Riccardo Tozzi, producer and vice president of Dedalus, Julie-Jeanne Règnault, managing director of the European Producers Club (France/Belgium), and Fernando Bovaira, producer (Spain).