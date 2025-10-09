FES and Harpercollins Ink Reciprocal First-Look Pact

FOX Entertainment Studios (FES) and HarperCollins Productions have signed a two-way, first-look development deal between the studio and the HarperCollins Avon A imprint. This alliance allows FES to develop original content inspired by Avon A titles, while giving Avon A the opportunity to publish adaptations based on FES originals from its portfolio of cross-platform stories.

“From YA to horror, Avon A has built an impressive library of genre-spanning, trend-driven stories that are begging for adaptation. Our ability to mine this rich, ever-growing collection opens a world of storytelling possibilities with of the moment immediacy for viewers and readers alike,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of Scripted for FOX Entertainment Studios. “The reciprocal nature of our partnership makes it even more exciting by connecting audiences with great stories in new ways and giving them fresh opportunities to enjoy characters they love across multiple mediums.”

“Developing new IP across both screen and page is the kind of symbiotic relationship that’s a storyteller’s dream, whether you’re an author or a screenwriter,” said Caroline Fraser, head of HarperCollins Productions. “The team at Avon A and our friends at FOX are already deep into their respective wish lists of adaptations and plan to announce an inaugural slate of fresh, captivating storytelling opportunities soon. From engaging audiences with a great new movie or inspiring people to read books, there’s no question this partnership is a great match.”

Together, the companies will co-produce a slate of projects with HarperCollins Productions executives, led by Caroline Fraser and Jennifer Contrucci, serving as non-writing producers to ensure creative continuity from page to screen.