Dori Media to Rep Kuarzo and StoryLab

Dori Media Group has signed Argentine production companies Kuarzo Entertainment Group and StoryLab to represent their scripted programming catalogs globally.

Among the Kuarzo titles now represented by Dori Media are dramas Un Leon en El Bosque, El Sabor Del Silencio and dramedy El Buen Retiro. Storylab titles include sci-fi and action series Nieve Roja, Ultimo Primer Dia and Estocolmo.

Kuarzo Entertainment Group has created and produced TV programs for a wide array of broadcast channels, including Telefe, El Trece, América, Canal 9, and Net TV, in addition to various streaming platforms.

StoryLab is the company behind Netflix original series Estocolmo and La Casa del Mar (DirecTV), which was nominated for an International Emmy Award, as well as the docu-reality series Mil Manos por Argentina for Flow.