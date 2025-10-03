Inter Medya’s ‘Valley of Hearts’ Heads To Greece

Inter Medya licensed the adaptation rights to Valley of Hearts in Greece.

Inter Medya internationally distributes Valley of Hearts. The drama series has been sold to more than 40 countries, including territories across Eastern and Southern Europe, MENA, CIS, South Africa, and Latin America. Produced by Pedio Productions, the Greek adaptation titled Na M’Agapas will premiere on Alpha TV on October 6, 2025.

Sinem Aliskan, senior sales and communication manager at Inter Medya, commented, “We are thrilled to license the remake rights of another one of our successful titles to Greece. We believe this is just the beginning of many more to come. We’re also delighted to collaborate with Pedio Productions and are excited to see how Valley of Hearts, which once stormed the screens in Turkey, will now unfold in a new setting against the backdrop of the Aegean coast.”