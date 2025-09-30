DCD Rights Sells ‘Happiness’ To PBS

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has sold the North American broadcast and digital rights to the first season of musical comedy series “Happiness” to PBS Distribution, which has also pre-bought season two.

Produced in New Zealand, Happiness, which follows the ups and downs of an amateur theatrical group, is set to air on PBS later this year. The second season is currently in pre-production and will deliver in 2026.

A Greenstone TV Production for Three/Sky Free, made with the support of NZ On Air, the series sees Broadway director Charlie Summers return home. After 20 years working his way up to the top of the musical theater world, he has found himself back in his childhood bedroom, helping his Mum on a brand-new musical at the local community musical theater society. There he meets the eclectic cast and crew who may lack professional skills but certainly don’t lack passion.

As the show hurtles towards opening night Charlie has to find a way to make the best show possible without destroying everyone’s Happiness.