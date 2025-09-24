NAB Show NY Focuses on Creators

NAB Show New York, taking place on October 22-23, 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City, will devote an entire day, October 23, to how creators build audiences and companies across social video, streaming and branded content.

A keynote will feature Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese, who will discuss how to monetize fan communities through exclusive content, live streams and direct engagement.

On the exhibition floor creators will get hands-on with cameras, lighting, editing and production tools, and learn in on-floor theaters adjacent to vendors — a fast way to bridge discovery and workflow.

“They’re not just out there telling stories … they’re also having to partner with brands, create their own media empires, even employ people to help run their businesses,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. She noted that entrepreneurial demands are now integral to creator success.

Sports gets a prime spotlight, too. On October 22, U.S. Soccer Federation executives Catherine Newman and David Wright will share how data, partnerships and storytelling drive fandom on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Registration at the upcoming NAB Show NY can be reached here.