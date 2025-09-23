Lupus Films Starts Production on ‘Mog’s Bad Thing’

Channel 4 has commissioned Lupus Films to produce a seasonal special based on Judith Kerr’s picture book Mog’s Bad Thing, with London-based Serious Kids as its worldwide distributor for theatrical and TV, outside of the U.K.

Produced by Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin for Lupus Films, written by Joanna Harrison and directed by RobinShaw, Mog’s Bad Thing is a warm-hearted and hilarious adventure from Kerr’s Mog series of picture books about her lovable family cat, which have sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

The new film will have a theatrical premiere in the U.K. before Channel 4’s TV premiere at Christmas 2026 and will be paired with Mog’s Christmas.