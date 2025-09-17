Trump’s $15 Billion NYT Lawsuit

U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit in federal court in Florida against The New York Times. Among several complaints, the suit indicated the Times‘ endorsement of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and the Times‘ alleged interferences in the 2024 presidential election.

The New York Times released a statement calling the case meritless: “This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”

Last July, Trump filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal for an article the paper published about a letter he sent to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently, Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a Trump lawsuit over a CBS 60 Minutes interview with Harris. Last year, Disney’s ABC News paid $15 million to Trump’s presidential foundation to settle a defamation lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air assertions.