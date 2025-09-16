NEM Awards Introduces Three New Categories

NEM Zagreb, taking place on December 8 and 9, 2025, at the Esplanade Zagreb hotel in the Croatian capital, is set to bring together a diverse mix of traditional TV and film executives, next-generation creators, brands, and platforms.

Submissions for the NEM Awards — which have been reimagined to reflect the evolving landscape of the industry in the CEE region — are open until November 4.

The awards now recognize excellence and innovation across three key categories: Best Finished TV Series in CEE; Best pre-Development TV Series in Europe; and Best AI for the Video Industry.

NEM Zagreb 2025 offers an early bird rate for all participants until October 14, 2025.