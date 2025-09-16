Miss International to Debut New Live Format in Tokyo

The Miss International 2025 Pageant will debut a new broadcast format in a live global telecast from Yoyogi National Stadium Gymnasium 2, in Tokyo, Japan, on November 27, 2025. JBK Media has been appointed the exclusive worldwide distributor.

Produced by Aika Events and Productions — the team behind Binibining Pilipinas in the Philippines — the event will feature a fast-paced, modern format.

“Miss International 2025 marks a new chapter,” said Stephen Diaz, on behalf of the Miss International Organization. “This refreshed format is crafted for today’s global audiences—faster pacing, elevated production, and more moments that celebrate culture, personality, and purpose. Partnering with JBK Media ensures our show reaches the widest possible footprint with the right strategy behind sales and carriage.”

“We’re honored to serve as the exclusive global distributor for Miss International 2025,” said Jonathan Blum, principal of JBK Media. “Our mission is simple: deliver a premium, live event that performs for broadcasters and streamers — strong view-through, social amplification — while spotlighting an iconic international brand with a modern, must-watch format.”

Miss International 2025 will also continue its global advocacy by championing the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals through its ongoing “Beauties for SDGs” initiative. Delegates will spotlight causes such as education, gender equality, climate action, and peace.