NHK’s ‘Kingdom of Coelacanth’ Wins IBC Innovation Award

NHK’s “Deep Ocean: Kingdom of the Coelacanth” was selected as the winner of the Content Creation category at the IBC Innovation Awards 2025, held at RAI Amsterdam on September 14, 2025.

The program — a co-production between NHK, ZDF/ARTE, and OceanX — was filmed using 8K HDR and 22.2 multichannel surround sound (technically supported by GOTO Aquatics, SGO, and Restar).

Deep Ocean: Kingdom of the Coelacanth follows the same team that first filmed the giant squid in its natural habitat. The new adventure aimed at capturing a living fossil, the coelacanth, off the coast of Sulawesi Island, Indonesia. Measuring nearly two meters, the coelacanth has lived unchanged for 400 million years. Rarely found, these nocturnal deep-sea fish are shrouded in mystery. Utilizing multiple submersibles, the team successfully pulled off a world-first, 72-hour continuous filming in the deep sea.

The IBC Innovation Awards recognizes the best in collaborative efforts to develop new solutions to real-world technical challenges and to address social and environmental issues.