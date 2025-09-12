Bossanova Reps Trio of Doc Series

U.K.-based BossaNova Media has acquired the rights to three new documentary series.

Historical investigation series Ancient Autopsy, fronted by Professor Suzannah Lipscomb (pictured) and produced by new BossaNova creative partner Yeti Films, goes in search of the truth behind the deaths of Cleopatra, Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Tutankhamun. Channel 4 has pre-bought the program for More4.

History and mystery also collide in Red River Gold, produced by Canadian production company 3 Story Pictures for APTN. Now heading into its second season on the Canadian indigenous people’s broadcaster, the doc series joins treasure hunters on their search for a shipment of gold coins from the Royal Mint of England vanished without a trace in 1870.

Fredbird Entertainment’s Gold Wars Down Under follows the formula pioneered by Fredbird in Adventure Gold Diggers, which launched on 7mate Australia in 2023. Gold Wars Down Under follows three hardcore mining teams as they battle it out on one patch of gold-rich land to see who can unearth the biggest nuggets and the most gold in one season.