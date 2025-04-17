TLN Media Group in Patient Care

Together with philanthropist Joseph Vitale, TLN Media Group (TMG) has financed the establishment of a chair dedicated to a Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery Center at the University of Toronto’s (U of T) hospital.

TMG is an independent Canadian-owned company engaged in the TV channel business, media production, distribution, and live events production. Vitale is the founder of Italpasta, now the fourth largest producer of pasta in North America. He was an early investor in Telelatino (then called TLN). Dr. Gianluigi Bisleri, who was appointed to the Joseph Vitale and TLN Media Group Chair in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at U of T, is also a cardiac surgeon/entrepreneur at Unity Health Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital.

TMG’s president Aldo Di Felice explained that the media group’s involvement with the establishment of a chair at the U of T hospital, represents a “powerful way to bring mainstream attention to the important contributions of Italian-Canadian immigrants, while benefitting everyone at large by supporting the development of ground-breaking surgical techniques.”

Launched in 1984 as “Telelatino,”​ TMG has evolved from its origins as an Italian– and Spanish-language channel to appeal to a wider segment of Canadians with an English-language stream of programming seen in six million homes across Canada. Channels offered by TMG now include six All-Spanish language TV channels (Univision Canada, TeleNiños, Cinelatino, Centroamerica TV, WAPA America, and Television Dominicana), three All-Italian language channels (Mediaset Italia Canada, TGCOM24 Canada, and TeleBimbi), and English-language sports channel EuroWorld Sport.

With its headquarters in Toronto and offices in Montreal, TMG also develops and produces a wide variety of TV productions distributed on TV and digital channels in Canada and worldwide. Its president and managing partner is Aldo Di Felice, who has led the company since 1998.

Pictured at the Tuesday, April 1, 2025 celebration of the Joseph Vitale and TLN Media Group Chair in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at U of T. From left to right: Aldo Di Felice, Dr. Gianluigi Bisleri, and Joseph Vitale.