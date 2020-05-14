May Content Highlights: ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia Limited represents fitness series Anjelica’s 22 Minute Workout (pictured). Lifelong fitness fanatic and former “Belly Dancer of the Universe” Anjelica Scannura performs a tribute to the hottest aerobics shows of the 1980s with a modern twist. Scannura and her diverse backup crews instruct viewers through 22-minute fitness routines.

In Anjelica’s Dance Workout, Scannura guides viewers through easy-to-follow fitness-focused world dance routines, including Flamenco, Irish Stepdance, and Samba.

Certified yoga instructor Deborah Devine leads restorative yoga sessions with an emphasis on achievable and gentle yoga poses in Healing Yoga. These lessons help relieve symptoms of common conditions like back and joint pain.

BollyFit shows its host and creator Reshmi Chetram as she turns her expertise in the art of Kuthak into an invigorating and straightforward cardio routine. In lifestyle series Divine Intervention, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach – former spiritual advisor to stars like Michael Jackson and frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show – gives practical, inspirational advice to those seeking to overcome their fears and make changes in their lives.

