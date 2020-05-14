May Content Highlights: Record TV

Record TV boasts a strong array of telenovelas, series, and documentaries for the international market.

In Ultimate Love (pictured), Angélica, known as Poderosa, experiences a drastic change in her life when she meets Miguel. They learn of an incident from their past that leads Angélica on the path to revenge.

Telenovela Jezebel (Jezabel) revolves around a Phoenician princess who uses her beauty to seduce and marry King Ahab so that she can become queen. An ongoing police investigation implicates all the main characters in Topíssima, which depicts the struggles of the modern workplace.

Jesus (Jesús) portrays the fascinating life story – from birth to resurrection – of the man who changed the world. The soap opera Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) begins in 1980s New York where four university students meet, then takes place across three generations.

