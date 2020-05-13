May Content Highlights: Mondo TV Iberoamerica

Mondo TV Iberoamerica showcases a diverse roster of fun adventure comedy series, including MeteoHeroes (pictured). The show addresses issues like fighting pollution and climate change through the amazing adventures of six children who transform into superheroes with special powers over the weather.

In the spooky adventure-comedy series Bat Pat 2, Bat Pat and friends try to unravel the mysteries of the scary creatures that lurk in and around their home town of Fogville. YooHoo To The Rescue follows YooHoo and his friends as they travel from their home in YooTopia to Earth to confront threats to nature and wildlife and meet many endangered animal species.

Robot Trains 3 shares new adventures for the trains who can transform into robots as former opponents join forces with them to take on new challenges. In Sissi the Young Empress 3, Sissi and Franz are now married. Sissi is still a free-spirited girl and doesn’t hesitate to help her human and animal friends around Schönnbrunn estate!

Find the complete listings available here.