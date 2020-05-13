May Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the international sales arm of Kanal D, carries medical drama Hekimoglu (pictured). In the Turkish local version of the U.S. scripted series House M.D., an anti-social, witty, and arrogant medical doctor saves his patients from infectious diseases.

New Life tells the story of Captain Adem, a former Special Forces soldier with his own family, who is tasked with protecting Yasemin, the young wife of a powerful businessman. Unhappy in her own marriage, Yasemin wishes to leave, but Adem becomes her biggest obstacle. Ruthless City depicts when Seher encounters Agah, a wealthy businessman from her hometown. The two cross paths when Seher’s mother-in-law strikes a deal to sell one of Seher’s daughters to Agah.

In romantic drama Love Trap, Ayse, who comes from a working-class family, busts her boyfriend canoodling with her best friend. As payback, she plots to marry Kerem, whose family owns a successful textile factory. Period drama Wounded Love intertwines the lives of a hero destined to witness his family’s decline, a father fated to be left alone, and a woman who is forced to accept a marriage proposal.

