Disney Media Distribution – Latin America represents Modern Family (pictured), a comedy series about the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. This wonderfully large and blended family gives an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.

Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre through American Horror Story. Each season takes place in a new locale with a new cast of characters. Past seasons have explored a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. In procedural drama Criminal Minds, an elite team of FBI profilers analyzes the country’s most twisted criminal minds and tries to anticipate their next moves before they strike again.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors in the wake of a zombie apocalypse as they search for a secure home. The high-intensity medical drama Grey’s Anatomy follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

