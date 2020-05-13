May Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International (ACI) creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment throughout the world.

The company’s catalog includes action thriller Infidel (pictured). An American journalist is taken hostage by the Iranian regime and put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. After realizing that the government can do little to help, his wife tries to free him herself. In romance Finding Love in Mountain View, an architect learns that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, but she feels torn between her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

From The Heart follows a successful travel guide writer, Kathy Yoder, who used to be part of an Amish community. When she returns to settle her dad’s affairs, she begins to reminisce about her old love, Isaac. Will Kathy decide to stay or return to her nomadic lifestyle? Biographical drama Palau tells a true story of a man who committed his whole life to the works of the Lord and became one of the most renowned evangelists in history.

In Toby’s Big Adventure, Toby, a curious and rambunctious baby white tiger, accidentally gets separated from his caretakers. He is joined by Lana, a crotchety old dog, on a journey through the wilderness as they try to find their way home.

Find the complete listings available here.