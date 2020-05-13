May Content Highlights: ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation handles the international sales for a variety of drama content.

In romance series Make It With You (pictured), Billie and Gabo meet in Croatia where the two develop a friendship. When Gabo returns to the Philippines to run his wealthy family’s company, Billie is left heartbroken. 24|7 tells the story of Mia who works as a night shift security guard at a hospital to provide for her son Xavier. When a severe strain of dengue spreads and Xavier is infected, Mia will stop at nothing for a cure.

Drama series The Killer Bride follows Emma who claims to be possessed by the ghost of Camila dela Torre, an heiress who was imprisoned for murder. Some residents of Las Espadas believe Emma’s possession to be the fulfillment of the Killer Bride’s curse and the fruition of her revenge. In drama series I Am U, Elise welcomes her doppelgänger, Rose, into her life with open arms, but soon comes to think that this was a mistake. A game of “Truth or Dare” leads to a fatal accident for Rose. Elise and her friends cover up the incident, but some mysteriously meet their own demise.

Your Moment is a talent competition in which the best dancing and singing duos and groups from around the world compete in this breakthrough 2-in-1 talent reality competition.

