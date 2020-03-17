Spring Content Offerings: Madd Entertainment

Madd Entertainment distributes a range of dramatic Turkish content, including The Teacher (pictured), which finds a physics teacher holding his students hostage. He hopes to make his students face the truth behind the death of their classmate Rüya. Throughout the series, the students slowly uncover their classmate’s story and admit their own guilt in what happened.

In drama series The Choice, Irfan’s life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully terminated from his job as a professor and his son gets sick. He soon finds himself on a dark adventure he never could have imagined.

Medical drama series A Miracle follows Ali, an autistic savant medical school graduate who dreams of becoming a surgeon. His godfather decides to give him a chance and hires him for a six-month trial period at a private hospital.

