Spring Content Offerings: FilmRise

FilmRise offers the six-part music documentary series Icon: Music in the Frame among its content portfolio. The series portrays big-name photographers and modern-day talent discussing the world-famous images they create and sharing the secrets behind capturing the essences of global music legends.

True crime docu-series Bloodline Detectives (pictured) highlights key witness testimony, interviews with forensic and psychological experts, and reconstructions of crimes blended with archival footage, to show modern and futuristic crime-solving techniques. In drama Driveways, single-mother Kathy travels with her shy eight-year-old son to sell her late sister’s house. Kathy’s son develops an unlikely bond with a Korean War veteran who lives next door.

The Dog Doc follows Dr. Marty Goldstein and his colleagues as they combine conventional medical training with cutting-edge alternative therapies to help previously hopeless animals (and their owners). Thriller Browse depicts a man who becomes convinced that his identity has been hacked and that someone is using it to manipulate and control him.

Find the complete listings available here.