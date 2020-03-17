Spring Content Offerings: A+E Networks

A+E Networks presents a spring portfolio of scripted series, formats, factual entertainment, and TV movies.

The global content company highlights new scripted lifestyle series Backstreet Rookie (Korea), which follows a fresh romance between store owner Choi Dae-Hyun and a girl he met four years ago who comes back into his life as a part-time worker and college student. In Generation Dating (pictured), two singletons – one young and one older – work as the other’s personal dating coach. What will they teach each other about finding love and believing in themselves?

Top Dog revolves around teams of highly skilled dogs and their handlers as they are tested on obstacle courses designed to mimic real-life challenges police K-9 heroes face on the beat. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) centers on a class of girls at Skateistan, a nonprofit that began as a skate school in Kabul in 2007 and grew into a multinational educational initiative.

Historical format Shadows of Hiroshima provides a gripping account drawn from more than 20 hours of declassified U.S. and Japanese archives, on the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Find the complete listings available here.