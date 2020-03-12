Pluto TV LATAM Launches With 55 Content Partners

Pluto TV entered 55 partnerships with content providers to launch the free streaming service in Latin America.

Pluto TV will launch with 24 linear channels, curated into thematic categories, from movies and entertainment to lifestyle and kids. In addition to a variety of feature film content, Pluto TV in Latin America will make available a range of scripted and non-scripted programming, including Broadchurch, Steven Spielberg Presents Taken, MasterChef, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, among many other titles. The service will also showcase kids’ favorites such as Bob the Builder and Caillou.

Confirmed content partners in Latin America include all3media, BBC Studios, FilmRise, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Sabbatical Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Telefe, and TV Azteca, among others.

Eduardo Arias, senior director of Content Partnerships, said, “We are thrilled to have these amazing quality content partners supporting the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America. We look forward to working with them, bringing new partners on board, and offering our audiences diverse and engaging content.”