Passion Distribution Acquires Factual Content

Passion Distribution acquired a raft of new factual content.

From Raise The Roof and Motion Content Group, the international distributor picked up Twice The Life For Half The Price. Passion acquired two Firecracker Films projects, When The Gypsies Came To Town (pictured) and Cyclists: Scourge of the Streets. An additional acquisition is Bridging The Expanse, produced by Wild Bear Entertainment.

Sean Wheatley, head of Acquisitions at Passion Distribution, stated, “We are proud to offer something for every buyer with such a diverse slate of high quality programming. The titles which have already aired this summer have also been huge ratings successes, showing there is a really strong appetite for factual TV.”