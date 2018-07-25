Sesame Workshop And Nelvana Announce ‘Esme & Roy’ Debut

Sesame Workshop and Nelvana plan to debut Esme & Roy on August 18, 2018. The first series from the creators of Sesame Street in over a decade, the playful animated series will be available on HBO in the U.S. and on Treehouse in Canada. The series follows Esme and her best monster friend Roy as they babysit little monsters in Monsterdale, teaching lessons on how to manage strong emotions and mindfulness. Created by Dustin Ferrer and Amy Steinberg, the series is produced in partnership with Corus Entertainment’s animation studio, Nelvana.