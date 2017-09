RAI 3 Launches ‘Common Sense’

Italian broadcaster RAI premiered Senso Comune on RAI 3 yesterday. The show is the Italian adaptation of Common Sense, produced by Stand By Me in collaboration with RAI 3 and originally created by Studio Lambert, a company under all3media. Common Sense centers on a panel of real people who gather to discuss weekly current events and news. Airing Monday through Friday on RAI, Common Sense has also been commissioned by Network Ten in Australia and by NBC in the U.S.