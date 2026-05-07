‘MasterChef 24/7’ Debuts May 17 on TV Azteca

EndemolShine Boomdog, part of Banijay Americas, is set to launch the spring premiere of MasterChef 24/7 in Mexico, marking the first live 24/7 version in the history of the culinary competition franchise.

Premiering May 17 on TV Azteca, MasterChef México 24/7 will feature contestants who will live, train and compete under one roof in a purpose-built environment. The new version features continuous live streaming across digital platforms alongside six days a week of live broadcast programming at TV Azteca.

Fronted by MasterChef Mexico’s host, Claudia Lizaldi, and judges Chef Adrián Herrera, Chef Zahie Téllez and Chef Poncho Cadena, the series integrates masterclasses and guest chefs representing traditional Mexican cuisine, pastry, molecular gastronomy and contemporary culinary disciplines. The structure reinforces professional level expectations while broadening gastronomic access for audiences.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef has had 70 local adaptations and over 700 seasons.