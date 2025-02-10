Super Bowl Viewership Slips

At Super Bowl 2025 — held yesterday at New Orleans’ Ceasars Superdome stadium — the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

The English-language broadcast of the Super Bowl LIX aired on Fox, while Fox Deportes and Telemundo provided coverage for Spanish-speaking audiences. The game was accessible via streaming on Tubi and Fubo.

According to data from media analytics company Samba TV, a total of 37.1 million U.S. households watched the most popular sporting event in the U.S. This is down 5 percent from the 2024 Super Bowl, which was the highest Super Bowl viewership seen in the past six years.

The Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show was watched by 28.8 million U.S. households, down 4 percent from Usher’s performance last year. 311,000 U.S. households turned on the TV to only watch the Halftime Show and skipping the game.

As for ads viewership, Nike was the most watched brand ad of the Super Bowl that aired nationally (outside of FOX, FOX-affiliated brands, and NFL), followed by the Novartis ad and the RAM ad.