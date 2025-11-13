Nippon TV Partners with CJ ENM for “Merry Berry Love”

Nippon TV has entered a partnership with Korea’s CJ ENM for the co-production of romcom drama series Merry Berry Love (working title).

The series follows a down-on-his-luck spatial designer and a strawberry farmer as they find love on a remote Japanese island.

Scheduled to air on Nippon TV in 2026, the program will also be available for global streaming on Disney+, as part of the collaboration between Nippon Television and The Walt Disney Company (Japan).

Starring Korea’s Ji Chang Wook (The Manipulated) as spatial designer Lee Yubin, and Japan’s Mio Imada (Tokyo Revengers) as strawberry farmer Karin Shirahama, the series is directed by Kim Soojung (Semantic Error), written by Lee Jaeyoon (Divorce Insurance), developed and produced by CJ ENM (Parasite), and co-produced by Nippon TV (Mother, Woman).