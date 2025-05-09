BBC’s Davie to Chair RTS Biennial Convention

The Royal Television Society has revealed the first line-up of speakers for the RTS Cambridge Convention 2025, entitled “Where Do We Grow From Here?”

BBC director general Tim Davie will chair the event, which will see creative, executive and political leaders gather at King’s College, Cambridge, on September 17 and 18, 2025.

Speakers confirmed so far include: Jonathan Allan, interim CEO of Channel 4; Ed Balls and George Osborne, former government ministers and co-hosts of the podcast Political Currency; producer Mark Burnett; Nick Clegg, Meta’s former president of Global Affairs and a former MP; John Landgraf, chairman of FX; Baroness Shriti Vadera, chair of the Creative Industries Council; Anthony Wood, founder and CEO of Roku; and Jeff Zucker, CEO of Redbird IMI.

Among the returning speakers are Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV; Sarah Rose, president of Channel 5 and U.K. Regional Lead; and Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group.

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, said: “The 2025 Cambridge Convention comes at a pivotal moment for our sector, and this year’s theme is one the whole industry is wrestling with. That is why it’s so important to convene the industry, listen to the insights of our extraordinary speakers and debate the issues. We are thrilled to be working with the BBC and look forward to partnering on what will be a stimulating programme.”

The BBC is the principal sponsor for the convention. Additional sponsors include Accenture, Everyone TV and Virgin Media 02.