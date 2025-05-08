Telemundo Presents Upfronts Slate

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises today introduced its Upfronts programming slate for the 2025-26 season.

Telemundo is increasing its commitment to live content, with over 70 percent of its lineup airing live, leveraging live programming as a cultural connector and a vehicle for brands and advertisers to reach U.S. Latinos.

The network is gearing up for the exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26™. For the first time ever, the tournament will feature an expanded format across 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada including 48 teams, 39 days of competition and 104 matches played in favorable time zones.

The live content slate, in addition to FIFA World Cup 26™, is topped by Super Bowl LX, Miss Universe, Billboard Latin Music Awards, La Casa de los Famosos and La Isla: Desafío Extremo.

The network’s scripted slate offers an expanded lineup of Super Series including the El Señor de los Cielos spinoff, Dinastía Casillas (pictured), and the new crime thriller drama Lobo (wt),as well as other scripted titles such as Turkish series Bahar and Leyla — adding up to 600 hours of scripted entertainment for the season.

“We are thrilled to unveil an unprecedented programming slate that will keep Latino audiences engaged across all platforms. Our viewers have responded by making Telemundo their preferred destination for entertainment, news and sports in Spanish in linear and streaming, and we will continue to make the necessary investments to deliver unparalleled reach. From the coverage of the historic FIFA World Cup 26™ to our compelling realities, unforgettable dramas and essential breaking news, we are upping our commitment to serve Latinos with relevant content that attracts audiences at scale, no matter where or when they want to watch it. As we continue to innovate and double down on live programming and contemporary narratives, we remain dedicated to delivering premium stories and franchises that allow our clients to connect with this vibrant and growing community,” said Luis Fernández, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

