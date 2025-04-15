Judith Light to Chair Monte-Carlo TV Fest Jury

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has unveiled that Judith Light and Mireille Dumas will preside over the Fiction and News & Documentaries juries, respectively, at the 64th edition of the festival, which will take place June 13-17, 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

“We are honored to welcome two exceptional figures as Jury Presidents this year. Their talent, dedication, and unique perspective on audiovisual creation will undoubtedly enrich this edition of the Festival. They embody the excellence and innovation that drive our industry, and we look forward to celebrating the very best of international television with them,” said Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Festival.

Judith Light (pictured) achieved international fame as Angela Bower in the sitcom Who’s the Boss?, which aired from 1984 to 1992. Last year, Light won the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Primetime Emmy for Peacock’s Poker Face. She recently earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

French journalist, director, and producer Mireille Dumas is the creator and host of groundbreaking programs that have shaped the French audiovisual landscape, such as Bas les masques and Vie privée, vie publique. She is a recipient of the Légion d’Honneur, the highest order of merit bestowed by the French government.