SPT’s ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North” on Amazon in the U.S.

Sony Pictures Television has licensed the U.S. rights for ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ to Amazon’s Prime Video. The limited series will premiere on April 18 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Richard Flanagan, the Australian drama series was written by Shaun Grant (Nitram, Mindhunter) and directed by Justin Kurzel (The Order, Nitram).

The drama revolves around Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi), a celebrated World War II hero who is haunted by his experiences in a Japanese prisoner of war camp and memories of an affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), that sustained him through the darkest of times.

The limited series is executive produced by Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner of Curio Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Television, with executive producers Richard Flanagan, Shaun Grant, and Justin Kurzel. They are joined by producer Alex Taussig. Principal production funding is provided by Screen Australia, with assistance from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds.