ATV Sends ‘The Ottoman’ to Slovenia

Turkey-based ATV Distribution has licensed its historical drama “The Ottoman” (Kuruluş Osman) to Slovenia.

Produced by Bozdag Film and starring Burak Ozcivit, The Ottoman chronicles the rise of Osman Bey, the son of Ertugrul Gazi and the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The biographical epic follows Osman’s internal and external struggles as it chronicles his battles to establish a sovereign state that would stand up to the Byzantine and Mongol Empires.

Müge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution, commented: “The Ottoman is one of our most iconic titles, blending powerful storytelling with history and emotion. We are proud to see it continuing its global journey with Slovenia now joining the legacy.”